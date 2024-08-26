CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Bryan Wynn Promoted to President at Dent Wizards

Bryan Wynn Promoted to President at Dent Wizards

By Leave a Comment

Dent Wizard International announced the promotion of Bryan Wynn to the role of President.

As President, Wynn will lead Dent Wizard’s Finance, Growth & Development, Operations Planning & Engineering, People, Sales Operations, Supply Chain and Technology teams. As part of Dent Wizard’s senior leadership team, Wynn will work closely with company executives to advance strategic initiatives. Wynn will continue to report to CEO Mike Black.

Wynn joined Dent Wizard in September of 2022 as chief financial officer and has been critical in driving several transformational projects. Prior to joining Dent Wizard, Wynn spent twelve years at Bain Capital, reaching the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey