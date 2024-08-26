Australia Associations Release Guide on Non-OEM Parts Usage for Collision Repair Facility Operators

The Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) and the Australian Motor Body Repairers Association (AMBRA) have joined forces with HWLE Lawyers to address the usage of “Non-Genuine” (non-OEM) parts they say is a critical issue facing collision repair businesses across Australia.
According to the associations, their first guide in a series, Using Non-Genuine Parts: Legal Rights & Risks for Collision Repairers, is aimed at empowering repairers to navigate the complex landscape of insurance demands, particularly focusing on the use of non-genuine parts in vehicle repairs.
Key Highlights of the Guide:
- Legal Rights and Risks: The guide outlines the legal
