Gulf States Toyota Adds Auto Industry Veteran Jeff Buchanan to Leadership Team

Gulf States Toyota (GST), one of the largest distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts in the world – with a network of 156 Toyota dealerships across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana – announced today the addition of Jeff Buchanan to its leadership team. Buchanan, a seasoned automotive industry professional, will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Strategy, Talent and Culture on September 3, 2024.

Jeff Buchanan was named Senior Vice President of Strategy, Talent and Culture at Gulf States Toyota.

In his new position, Buchanan will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing GST’s tech-forward strategy. He

