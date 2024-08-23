Chicagoland CARSTAR Raises Funds for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Chicagoland CARSTAR swung for a cure for cystic fibrosis by participating in the fifth consecutive, and highly anticipated, Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament. The event raised over $28,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, with 140 golfers participating.

“Being part of the Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament has been an amazing experience for everyone at CARSTAR,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “Watching our community unite to support the fight against cystic fibrosis and raise over $28,000 is truly inspiring. Together, we’re making a real impact in the battle against cystic fibrosis.”

“Seeing our collective effort raise