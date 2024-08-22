CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Seth Ingall Named Chief Legal Officer at Crash Champions

Seth Ingall Named Chief Legal Officer at Crash Champions

By Leave a Comment

Ingall served more than 35 years at GEICO in various leadership capacities.

Crash Champions today announced the appointment of longtime insurance industry executive Seth Ingall as the organization’s Chief Legal Officer.

Seth Ingall was appointed Chief Legal Officer at Crash Champions.

Ingall brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the position, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer at GEICO. He was previously Senior Vice President & Chief Claims Officer, a position he held from 2013-17.

“We are proud to welcome Mr. Ingall to the executive leadership team and look forward to the value

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey