Seth Ingall Named Chief Legal Officer at Crash Champions

Ingall served more than 35 years at GEICO in various leadership capacities.

Crash Champions today announced the appointment of longtime insurance industry executive Seth Ingall as the organization’s Chief Legal Officer.

Ingall brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the position, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer at GEICO. He was previously Senior Vice President & Chief Claims Officer, a position he held from 2013-17.

“We are proud to welcome Mr. Ingall to the executive leadership team and look forward to the value