Ford Slows Rollout of Electric Vehicles

Vehicle manufacturer cancels fully electric SUV, expects to take up to $1.9 billion in special charges and write downs. Broadens electrification strategy to include more hybrid vehicles.

Ford Motor Company announced it is adjusting the company’s North America vehicle roadmap to offer a range of electrification options designed to speed customer adoption – including lower prices and longer ranges.

Ford logoIn its fully electric portfolio, Ford will prioritize the introduction of a new digitally advanced commercial van in 2026, followed by two new advanced pickup trucks in 2027 and other future affordable vehicles. Ford also realigned its U.S. battery sourcing plan

