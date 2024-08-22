Ford Slows Rollout of Electric Vehicles

Vehicle manufacturer cancels fully electric SUV, expects to take up to $1.9 billion in special charges and write downs. Broadens electrification strategy to include more hybrid vehicles.
Ford Motor Company announced it is adjusting the company’s North America vehicle roadmap to offer a range of electrification options designed to speed customer adoption – including lower prices and longer ranges.
In its fully electric portfolio, Ford will prioritize the introduction of a new digitally advanced commercial van in 2026, followed by two new advanced pickup trucks in 2027 and other future affordable vehicles. Ford also realigned its U.S. battery sourcing plan
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.