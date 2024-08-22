CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Colorado Adjuster Sentenced in Auto Insurance Fraud Lawsuit

Colorado Adjuster Sentenced in Auto Insurance Fraud Lawsuit

By Leave a Comment

Mastermind of $268k auto insurance fraud scheme sentenced to 20 years of probation.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced August 20 the sentencing of a woman who worked as an insurance claims adjuster and masterminded a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent auto insurance claims. Colette Palin, 63, of Aurora, Colo. was sentenced to 20 years of probation and ordered to pay $268,530 in restitution by an Arapahoe County District Court judge. Palin previously pleaded guilty to theft, a class four felony, and insurance fraud, a class five felony.

Palin worked for Travelers Insurance in 2020

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey