Business Groups Celebrate Victory in Lawsuit Challenging Federal Noncompete Agreements Ban

On August 20, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce celebrated a legal victory for American businesses, workers, and the economy after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas set aside the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on employment noncompete agreements. The rule had been set to take effect on September 4.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark said, “This decision is a significant win in the Chamber’s fight against government micromanagement of business decisions. A sweeping prohibition of noncompete agreements by the FTC was an unlawful extension of power that would have put