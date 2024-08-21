ProColor Collision Franchisee Adds Second Location in California

ProColor Collision franchise owner Ruben Jandres opened a second ProColor Collision facility to meet commercial and personal vehicle auto body repair needs located at 16645 Walnut St. in Hesperia, Calif.

ProColor Collision Hesperia, formerly CCLA Motors, Inc. Collision Center, joins Jandres’ ProColor Collision location in Baldwin Park as another full-service collision repair facility offering premium collision repairs and exceptional customer service.

“With more than a decade of hard work and determination, we’ve focused on serving our customers with quality repairs, affordable pricing and unmatched customer service,” said Jandres. “The team’s commitment to excellence, when combined with the support and resources