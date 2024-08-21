CollisionWeek

Nearly 40% of Insured Drivers Have Chosen to Pay Out-of-Pocket for Repairs

Almost a quarter of respondents to LendingTree survey also report filing a claim and later regretting it.

While auto insurance is meant to be a financial safeguard for drivers, many are opting not to use it according to a survey by LendingTree. In its latest analysis, LendingTree, an online marketplace for loans, credit cards and insurance, found that 39% of insured drivers who’ve been in an auto accident or incident have bypassed their insurance for repairs.

That percentage opting to pay out-of-pocket rises to 45% among male drivers, versus 32% for female drivers.

Younger consumers are also more likely to

