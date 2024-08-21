CIECA Conference Speakers and Sponsors Announced for September 24-25 Event

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its lineup of speakers at the 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024. The event is being held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. on September 24-25. This year’s theme is “The Intersection of Data & Mobility” and will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Discounted rates as part of the room block expire on August 24.

During the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with all segments of the collision industry and hear where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can