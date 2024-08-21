CollisionWeek

ASE Offers Free Spanish Language Testing Webinar August 27

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar, ASE Spanish Language Testing, on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT). The webinar will be conducted in Spanish.

Registration is available online.

In this webinar, Javier Cragnolini and Maria Hicks with ASE will outline some of the important details involved with ASE testing in Spanish. Discussion topics include coverage of current ASE tests available in Spanish, specifics about test development and tools available for test preparation.

ASE asks that readers please share this information with any Spanish speaking co-workers.

