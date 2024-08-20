USAA’s President and CEO Wayne Peacock to Retire in 2025

USAA announced that Wayne Peacock plans to retire as President and CEO after a 36-year career at the company, including nearly five as CEO. He will retire in the first half of 2025.

“Wayne has always answered the call to serve and the Board is thankful for his leadership,” said USAA Board Chairman, retired Navy Vice Adm. Jim Zortman. “He is thoughtful and strategic and has never wavered in doing what’s right for the association. Because of his leadership, USAA is moving in lockstep with the changing needs of