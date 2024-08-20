Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in New York State

Meyer Distributing, Inc., the automotive specialty products marketing and distribution company, announced the addition of its Plattsburgh, N.Y. crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Pennsylvania distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, and RV & Trailer parts in the Northeast.

“We continually look at ways to better connect unconnected markets for the automotive industry for the benefit of all participants – we are all competing for every discretionary dollar again,” states Jeff Braun, CEO. “We are focused on making sure that every manufacturer can connect to an