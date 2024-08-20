BBB Industries Completes Acquisition of All Star Auto Parts

Acquisition expands manufacturer’s electronics offering for the collision repair market.

BBB Industries, the manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, energy storage, and solar markets, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of All Star Auto Parts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., All Star supplies alternative automotive replacement parts including both remanufactured OEM and aftermarket lights and wheels. All Star primarily focuses on the U.S. collision repair channel, which it serves through its nationwide distribution network of 13 facilities.

“All Star will strengthen our electronics offering and