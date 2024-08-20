CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association Mobilizes Members for Legislative Action on Federal Right to Repair Bill

Auto Care Association Mobilizes Members for Legislative Action on Federal Right to Repair Bill

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association is calling on its members and the wider auto care community to take immediate action in the fight for the right to repair with the launch of the #RighttoRepair, RIGHT NOW challenge. This initiative encourages every member to send a new letter to their legislator, demanding swift action on right to repair legislation. It’s now or never.

This grassroots challenge is designed to amplify the voices of consumers and industry professionals alike, ensuring that their message reaches the halls of Congress. As part of the challenge, participants are asked not only to urge their legislators to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey