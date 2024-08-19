Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in First Half of August

Prices were up month-over-month, but remain below last year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, increased 0.5% from July in the first 15 days of August. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased to 202.6, which was down 4.5% from the full month of August 2023.

The seasonal adjustment softened the results for the month. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of August rose 1.6% compared to July, while the unadjusted price was down 5.2% year over year. The average rise for the month of August is an increase of four-tenths of