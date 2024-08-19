Southeast Toyota Distributors Opens Parts Distribution Center in Georgia

Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyotas, announced the company’s expansion in Atlanta with the addition of a state-of-the-art parts distribution center (PDC). The new PDC, located in Norcross, Ga., will house about 120 jobs, and represents more than $41 million in capital investment for Gwinnett and the state of Georgia.

Southeast Toyota distributes vehicles, parts, and accessories to the 177 Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, which sell approximately 20% of all Toyotas in the country. The new Gwinnett-based PDC