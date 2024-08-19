Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Mesa, Arizona

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Roadrunner Collision Center in Mesa, Ariz.

“We have made it our everyday goal to provide top-notch customer service and superior collision repair for every customer. We look forward to becoming part of the Classic Collision family,” stated Brent Vanderpol, former owner of Roadrunner Collision Center.

“We are excited to continue strengthening our presence in the Arizona market with the addition of this well-operated center. We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.