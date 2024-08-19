CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Mesa, Arizona

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Mesa, Arizona

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Roadrunner Collision Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“We have made it our everyday goal to provide top-notch customer service and superior collision repair for every customer. We look forward to becoming part of the Classic Collision family,” stated Brent Vanderpol, former owner of Roadrunner Collision Center.

“We are excited to continue strengthening our presence in the Arizona market with the addition of this well-operated center. We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey