ASE Expands Customer Service Options with New Chat Feature

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has added a new chat feature to the customer service section of its website. This new option will provide a more personalized and text-based experience for the convenience of service professionals needing assistance with their ASE accounts.

ASE“In the age of digital interaction, great customer service isn’t just about responsiveness, it’s about connecting in real time,” said Donna Wagner, vice president of industry and media relations for ASE. “The introduction of the new chat feature will enhance response time and allow us to provide reliable and trusted support for ASE certification needs

