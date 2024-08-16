US Department of Transportation Release National Plan to Deploy V2X Communication Technologies to Reduce Crashes and Traffic Fatalities

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) today introduced Saving Lives with Connectivity: A Plan to Accelerate V2X Deployment. This plan will guide the implementation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies across the nation and support USDOT’s commitment to pursue a comprehensive approach to reduce the number of roadway fatalities to zero.

The plan, initially released in draft form for public comment in October of last year, is focused on road safety, mobility, and efficiency through technology that enables vehicles and wireless devices to communicate with each other and with roadside infrastructure. These technologies can enable a more safe, secure, and efficient transportation