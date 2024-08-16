U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Down in July Compared to Previous Month

While auto body prices remain above last year, prices have been down on a month-over-month basis since May.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is below the rate of general inflation for the fifth time this year after more than 30 months in a row of higher increases. The year-over-year (YoY) increase of just 0.2% in July was below the 0.7% increase in June, the 1.3% increase in May and the 1.7 increase in April. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish a March auto body