MSO Symposium November 4 in Las Vegas

The 13th annual MSO Symposium will take place in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday, November 4th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in advance of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

Annually, MSO leadership comes together to network, discuss industry matters, and learn about issues impacting their businesses now and in the foreseeable future.

“A few of the many reasons I find value in attending this event annually is the MSO Symposium provides the distinctive opportunity for leaders to gather, network, and be apprised of anticipated changes in an incredibly dynamic and evolving industry.” explains Gary Hogan, Vice President of Strategic Accounts,