Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition, Expands Credit Facility

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) announced the closing on its previously announced agreement to acquire Source Atlantic Limited which was funded by the Company’s senior secured credit facility.

Additionally, on August 14 the Company entered into an amendment to its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated April 1, 2022, increasing the borrowing capacity from $805 million to $1.06 billion, of which $255 million is structured as a revolving credit facility and $805 million is structured as a senior secured loan.