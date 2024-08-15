U.S. Employer Health Care Costs Projected To Increase 9 Percent Next Year

Projected increase is above the 6.4% increase reported this year.

The average cost of employer-sponsored health care coverage in the U.S. is expected to increase 9.0%, surpassing $16,000 per employee in 2025, according to Aon (NYSE: AON), the global professional services firm.

This projected increase, which assumes employers do not implement employee cost sharing increases and other cost saving strategies, is higher than the 6.4 percent increase to health care budgets that employers experienced from 2023 to 2024 after cost savings strategies. On average, the budgeted health-plan cost for clients is $14,823 per employee in 2024. The analysis uses Aon’s