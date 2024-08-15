Mitchell Reports Battery Electric Vehicle Collision Claims Continue to Rise Despite Sales Slowdown

Claims frequency for repairable battery electric vehicles has jumped 45% in the U.S. and 39% in Canada year-over-year while increasing more gradually for hybrids.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company today published its Q2 2024 Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report. This edition features the latest U.S. and Canadian claims data on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)—highlighting how differences in their complexity and construction are affecting claim costs and repair operations.

“Although BEV sales have slowed in 2024, sales of mild and plug-in hybrid automobiles remain strong,” said Ryan Mandell, Mitchell’s director