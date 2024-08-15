Federal Trade Commission Announces Final Rule Banning Fake Reviews and Testimonials

The rule will allow agency to strengthen enforcement, seek civil penalties against violators, and deter AI-generated fake reviews.

The Federal Trade Commission announced a final rule that will combat fake reviews and testimonials by prohibiting their sale or purchase and allow the agency to seek civil penalties against knowing violators.

“Fake reviews not only waste people’s time and money, but also pollute the marketplace and divert business away from honest competitors,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “By strengthening the FTC’s toolkit to fight deceptive advertising, the final rule will protect Americans from getting cheated, put businesses that unlawfully game