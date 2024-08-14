Texas Attorney General Sues General Motors Over Collection and Sale of Driving Data

Lawsuit alleges vehicle manufacturer deceived consumers on data collection and profited by the sale of data to insurers and third-parties.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued General Motors for its false, deceptive, and misleading business practices related to what the Attorney General alleges is unlawful collection and sale of over 1.5 million Texans’ private driving data to insurance companies without their knowledge or consent.

This action follows Attorney General Paxton’s June 2024 announcement that he opened an investigation into several car manufacturers regarding allegations that the companies had improperly collected mass amounts of data about drivers directly from the vehicles