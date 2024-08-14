Rob Wagman Joins Aesop Auto Parts Board of Directors

Aesop Auto Parts announced the appointment of Rob Wagman to its Board of Directors. Wagman brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the automotive industry, having held key leadership roles and driving substantial growth at LKQ Corporation and other automotive companies.

Wagman served as the President and CEO of LKQ Corporation from 2012 to 2017, during which he transformed the company into a global leader, growing its revenue from $4.1 billion to $9.7 billion. Under his leadership, LKQ’s stock price grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20%, creating over $8 billion in shareholder value.