California Bureau of Automotive Repair Launches Salvage Vehicle Inspection Program

Inspections designed to ensure revived salvage vehicles are safe to return to California roadways.

The Bureau of Automotive Repair’s (BAR) Vehicle Safety Systems Inspection (VSSI) Program inspects vehicle safety systems to ensure revived salvage vehicles can be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and safely returned to the road. The BAR says that buying a salvage vehicle in California now comes with added peace of mind as a result of the program.

Bureau of Automotive Repair logoRevived salvage vehicles are vehicles that were declared a total loss then repaired. They must be registered with DMV and issued a salvage title to be

