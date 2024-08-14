Caliber’s 13th Annual Restoring You Food Drive Provided Over 5 Million Meals to Help Combat Food Insecurity and Hunger

Annual campaign raised more than $800,000 and 107,000 pounds of food for 165 food banks across the United States.

Caliber, parent company of Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, today announced the results of its 13th annual Restoring You Food Drive. In total, the annual collection event raised more than five million meals and more than $800,000 to address food insecurity and hunger in communities that Caliber serves.

Supported by over 30,000 teammates