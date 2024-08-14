CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber’s 13th Annual Restoring You Food Drive Provided Over 5 Million Meals to Help Combat Food Insecurity and Hunger

Caliber’s 13th Annual Restoring You Food Drive Provided Over 5 Million Meals to Help Combat Food Insecurity and Hunger

By Leave a Comment

Annual campaign raised more than $800,000 and 107,000 pounds of food for 165 food banks across the United States.

Caliber, parent company of Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, today announced the results of its 13th annual Restoring You Food Drive. In total, the annual collection event raised more than five million meals and more than $800,000 to address food insecurity and hunger in communities that Caliber serves.

A refurbished 2020 Toyota Tundra filled with food donations was presented to the Houston Food Bank as part of Caliber’s nationwide 13th Annual Restoring You Food Drive.

Supported by over 30,000 teammates

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey