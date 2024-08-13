Collision Industry History Book Re-Issued

Industry veteran, and now-retired representative for American Honda Motor Company, Gary Ledoux, announced that his book, YesterWreck: The History of the Collision Repair Industry in America, covering the earliest days of the automotive industry up to 2015, has been re-issued in paperback and eBook (Kindle) version. The book was originally launched in July 2018 and was available exclusively through the author, selling out in about two years. The re-issue is available through Amazon, at a new, reduced price. Paperback is $49.99 and the eBook version is $14.99.

“Reprinting the book when the first printing ran out was not