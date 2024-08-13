ASA Adopts Position Statement on Consumer Vehicle Choice

Association calls for financial support for independent repairers to invest in electric vehicle repairs if regulations requiring vehicle transition aren’t changed.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) published a position statement on consumer vehicle choice related to the electric vehicle (EV) transition. ASA raises concerns in the statement that EPA emission standards will limit the ability of consumers to choose the type of powertrain they prefer and the financial impact of the transition on the repair industry.

In the statement, the association calls on the EPA to change the regulation or provide financial support to independent auto repairers to help them