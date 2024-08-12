Two Collision Repair Students Awarded Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships

Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision repair shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch.

Jose Santos-Medrano and Dayne Van Dyke have been awarded the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the 2024-25 school year. Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, the two honorees received the scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

Both collision repair students, Santos-Medrano is from Reading, Pennsylvania and attends the Automotive Training Center in Exton, Pennsylvania while Van Dyke is from Iowa City, Iowa and is a student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“We had many