CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires 10th Repair Facility in North Carolina

Classic Collision Acquires 10th Repair Facility in North Carolina

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced on August 8 the acquisition of Ultimate Auto Body in Raleigh, N.C.

Classic Collision Inc. logoUltimate Auto Body started servicing the Raleigh area in 2003.

“Our commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of the business, from the beginning to the end of our repair process. We hand-selected Classic Collision to be the company that continues our commitment to being a leader in the collision repair industry here in Raleigh,” stated Michael Villopoto, former owner of Ultimate Auto Body.

“Ultimate Auto Body has been a highly valued shop in the industry, and we look forward to welcoming them

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey