Classic Collision Acquires 10th Repair Facility in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced on August 8 the acquisition of Ultimate Auto Body in Raleigh, N.C.

Ultimate Auto Body started servicing the Raleigh area in 2003.

“Our commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of the business, from the beginning to the end of our repair process. We hand-selected Classic Collision to be the company that continues our commitment to being a leader in the collision repair industry here in Raleigh,” stated Michael Villopoto, former owner of Ultimate Auto Body.

“Ultimate Auto Body has been a highly valued shop in the industry, and we look forward to welcoming them