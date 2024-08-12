CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / California Insurance Commissioner Lara Moves to Implement New Insurance Rate Review Process

California Insurance Commissioner Lara Moves to Implement New Insurance Rate Review Process

By Leave a Comment

Consumer group raises concern over new process.

California Insurance Commissioner Lara on August 8 issued a Bulletin implementing rate review reforms aimed at stabilizing the state’s insurance marketplace. This accomplishes reforms that were included in budget trailer language that Governor Newsom introduced in May, and which were first proposed by Commissioner Lara last year as part of his Sustainable Insurance Strategy.

Commissioner Lara issued the Bulletin under his existing Proposition 103 authority to help the Department conduct a rigorous and transparent review of rate change applications within the current 60-day timeline prescribed under Prop. 103 more than 30 years ago.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey