CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Uncategorized / ATI Unveils Estimate Scrubber Tool for Collision Repair Shop Owner Clients

ATI Unveils Estimate Scrubber Tool for Collision Repair Shop Owner Clients

By Leave a Comment

ATI, the wholly owned company of Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) that provides the coaching, training, and consulting for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, announced the launch of its Estimate Scrubber tool. This tool is set to transform the estimation process for collision shop owner clients, ensuring greater accuracy, compliance, and profitability in a fiercely competitive industry.

The Estimate Scrubber is designed to meet the pressing needs of collision shop owners by enhancing the accuracy of estimates, adhering to industry standards, and identifying discrepancies that may result in non-compliance and financial losses. By automating the estimate scrubbing process, this

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey