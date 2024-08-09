CollisionWeek

SEMA Show Offers EV Certification Courses

Attendees at the 2024 SEMA Show have the exclusive opportunity to become electric-vehicle (EV) and EV safety certified through the Show’s comprehensive education program focused on professional and business advancement. The 2024 SEMA Show takes place Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nev.

SEMA ShowPresented by SEMA Education and Legacy EV, the “Electric Vehicles 101” and “High-Voltage Safety Certification Training” education sessions will help attendees boost their knowledge and understanding of EV powertrains and safety. Each of the sessions will be limited to 20 participants to ensure an intimate, hands-on setting where students will gain the skills needed to excel in the

