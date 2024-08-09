NOAA Says Highly Active Atlantic Hurricane Season likely to continue in the Atlantic

As the remnants of Hurricane Debby affect the Northeast U.S. and Canada, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that atmospheric and oceanic conditions have set the stage for an extremely active hurricane season that could rank among the busiest on record. With the peak of hurricane season quickly approaching, NOAA’s National Weather Service urges everyone to know their risk; prepare for threats like damaging winds, storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rainfall; and to have a plan if asked to evacuate.

In their routine mid-season hurricane outlook update, forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated the number