CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOAA Says Highly Active Atlantic Hurricane Season likely to continue in the Atlantic

NOAA Says Highly Active Atlantic Hurricane Season likely to continue in the Atlantic

By Leave a Comment

As the remnants of Hurricane Debby affect the Northeast U.S. and Canada, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that atmospheric and oceanic conditions have set the stage for an extremely active hurricane season that could rank among the busiest on record. With the peak of hurricane season quickly approaching, NOAA’s National Weather Service urges everyone to know their risk; prepare for threats like damaging winds, storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rainfall; and to have a plan if asked to evacuate.

In their routine mid-season hurricane outlook update, forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated the number

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey