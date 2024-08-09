Meyer Distributing Opens New Location in Abbotsford, British Columbia

Meyer Distributing has opened a new Canadian location in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Hermiston, Oregon, distribution hub, which houses an inventory of crash and collision, 4×4 and off-road, RV and trailer parts and products.

“The Abbotsford, British Columbia, dock is an exciting expansion for Meyer,” said Jeff Braun, CEO. “We are going to bring logistics to the table in British Columbia in a way that is going to save customers a lot of money. We will be covering Vancouver Island to Surrey to Kelowna, and this will help bring a lower