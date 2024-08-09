CSN Collision Celebrates 400th Collision Center in Network with New Hawaii Location

CSN Collision announced it reached a milestone by signing up its 400th body shop to its network, Unibody Autotech Collision, located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Since its inception in 2002, CSN Collision has been committed to helping independent body shops improve their operations by providing expert-level support encompassing negotiations on insurer partnerships, vendor relations, business performance reviews, recruitment, training, marketing, and more.

Expansion into the U.S. market in 2020 has increased business for the network, enhancing its positive perception and leading to entry into more new territories.

This dedication and the unwavering support of CSN Collision’s licensees drove the company to