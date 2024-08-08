U.S. Senate Education Funding Bill Would Raise Perkins State Grant for Career Education by $35 Million

The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) reported that U.S. Senate appropriators on Aug. 1 released and passed the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies funding bill. The bill would provide $80 billion in discretionary funding for the Department of Education, representing a little more than a 1% increase for the Department of Education, which is in sharp contrast to the 14% cut the U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved in July.

The bill passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee by a vote of 25-3.

