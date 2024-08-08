Georgia Personal Auto Insurance Among Least Affordable States in the Country

Claim litigation, uninsured motorists a growing concern, according to IRC Study.

Georgia’s personal auto insurance affordability has deteriorated in recent years, climbing the ranks of least affordable states over the past decade and a half, according to the new report Personal Auto Insurance Affordability in Georgia, by the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.

In 2022, the latest year for which expenditure data is available, personal auto insurance expenditures accounted for 2.0% of the median household income in Georgia, compared with 1.5% in the United States. Georgia ranked 47th in terms of auto insurance affordability, with