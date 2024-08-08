Boyd Group Reports Second Quarter Sales of $779.2 Million

Overall sales up 3.4% for the quarter, but same-store sales were down. Announces appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales for the quarter ended June 30 increased by 3.4% to $779.2 million from $753.2 million in the same period last year. Same-store sales declined during the quarter by 3.2% compared to last year. In the second quarter last year, overall sales had increased 22.9% and same-store sales were up 18.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

“As reported by industry sources, repairable claims continued to be down, declining 7% on