Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in July Month-Over-Month

The decline in used vehicle pricing impacting repairable collision repair claims paused in July, but were still down year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were higher in July compared to June. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 201.6, a decline of 4.8% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index amplified the impact on the month, resulting in values that rose 2.8% month over month. The non-adjusted price in July increased by 0.6% compared to June, moving the unadjusted average price down 5.9% year over year.

The decline in