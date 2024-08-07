Justin McWhirter Named Chief Information Officer at CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced today the appointment of Justin McWhirter as chief information officer (CIO) following the retirement of CIO Bill Rocholl, who held the position since 2013. McWhirter will oversee the company’s IT operations, enhancing the day-to-day operations of existing applications, while also accelerating the pace of innovation and driving AI initiatives for CCC and its customers.

McWhirter joins CCC from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led a team of solution architects and collaborated with key stakeholders across the organization to create and scale programs at a global level. At AWS, McWhirter provided counsel on migrations, modernization, and strategic technical decisions, re-architected data processing platforms using cloud best practices, and worked closely with customers to implement innovative solutions. His leadership and strategic vision fostered continuous improvement and technological innovation, contributing to the advancement of cloud technology initiatives and customer acquisition.

“Justin’s proven ability to leverage technology for impactful results, along with his expertise in optimizing existing systems and his forward-thinking approach for scaling innovation, make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said John Goodson, chief product and technology officer for CCC. “His expertise will be crucial as we continue to improve our day-to-day operations while helping customers reimagine what is possible. Justin’s leadership will play a key role in our mission to make ‘life just work’ better for our customers and the millions involved in auto claims and repairs each year.”

Prior to AWS, McWhirter held senior positions at Siteworx, Gorilla Group, and Pampered Chef, where he led teams in developing innovative solutions and optimizing operations. His experience spans various industries, including financial services, technology consulting and e-commerce. McWhirter’s technical expertise and leadership have consistently delivered significant business value and operational efficiencies.

“I am excited to join CCC at such a pivotal time. With the recent introduction of the CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud platform, the company will bring intelligent experiences to life through new event-driven architecture,” said McWhirter. “My goal is to drive innovation at CCC and enhance the speed, flexibility, and efficiency within our IT operations. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver advanced technology and operational excellence, including AI-powered solutions that support our customers’ long-term success.”

Added Goodson, “On behalf of CCC, we thank Bill for his 11 years of service. He has built a solid infrastructure and led an experienced team that will be essential to our continued success.”